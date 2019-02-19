News Release: Police Charge Driver in Hit and Run Crash

Police Charge Driver in Hit and Run Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 19, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department, has indentified and charged Christopher Obryan Carter, B/M 32, of Greensboro in connection to a February 13, hit and run crash involving a mother and her infant child. Carter is charged with Hit and Run, Driving While License Revoked and Failure to Stop at a Red Light.

The crash occurred on February 13, at the intersection of E. Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue. The victim was traveling east on Wendover Avenue when her vehicle was struck by Carter causing it to overturn. The victim and her infant child where uninjured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

