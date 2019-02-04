News Release: Police Charge Additional Suspect in Sails Way Homicide

UPDATE: (Feb. 4, 2019) – Police have Charged Carlton Lashaun White, B/M, 32, of Greensboro with First Degree Murder in connection with this investigation. White is also charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon in connection to a robbery of business at the Orange Mart located at 2840 Randleman Road that occurred approximately 6 hours prior to the murder.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has been identified as Kim Young Brown, B/M 55, of Greensboro. During the course of the investigation Police developed two suspects. William Devon Allen, B/M 32 and Justin Andrew Boggs, B/M 27, both of Greensboro, have been charged with Murder and are in the Guilford County Jail.

Police Investigating Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 25, 2019) – On 1/25/2019 at approximately 3:25 a.m. Greensboro Police were dispatched to 8 Sails Way in reference to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival they found a subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were made but the victim succumbed to his wounds. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

