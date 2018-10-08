Police arrest two in connection with shooting that resulted in death of newborn infant

Police Arrest Two People in Henry Street Shooting

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 8, 2018) – This morning members of the Greensboro Police Department Violent Crimes Apprehension Team in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Burlington Police Department arrested Jaela Hough, B/F 17, of McLeansville, NC and Trinity Catalina LeGrande, B/F 17, of Greensboro in relation to the ongoing investigation of the death of a newborn infant. Both have been charged with First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Injury to Real Property and Misdemeanor Larceny.

At approximately 1:30am on September 13, 2018, Greensboro Police responded to 3117 Henry Street on a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a female victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Police originally investigated this incident as a homicide for the murder of an unborn child under North Carolina G.S. 14-23.2 and an assault against the female victim. Through investigation and autopsy, it was determined the infant was born and later succumbed to its injuries sustained from this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.