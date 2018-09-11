News Release: Police Arrest Suspect in Bank Robbery

[G_logo]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE:

Police Arrest Suspect in Bank Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 11, 2018) – On September 11, Taskeen Tyler, B/M, 40 was arrested in Winston Salem. Tyler will be charged with the September 8, 2018 Robbery at the Truliant Federal Credit Union located at 2914 S. Elm-Eugene Street. Tyler was taken into custody for an unrelated incident, for which he faces weapons and drug charges in Winston Salem. A handgun was recovered at the time of his arrest.

Tyler was wanted by the US Marshalls for violation of post release supervision, for leaving a halfway house. The details of the charges Tyler will face in Winston Salem are not available at this time nor is bond information.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

