News Release: Police Arrest Suspect in Bank Robbery

UPDATE: On 1/6/2020, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Roy Warren Stacey, W/M 49, of Greensboro, for the bank robbery that occurred at the PNC Bank located at 615 Green Valley Road on 1/4/2020. Warren was charged with Common Law Robbery and is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

UPDATE: Police are looking to identify the suspect in surveillance photographs from this incident. Anyone familiar with this subject is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2020) – At 11:50am on 01/04/2020, Greensboro Police responded to the PNC Bank located at 615 Green Valley Road in reference to a robbery of business. Witnesses reported that a white male in his mid-thirties entered the bank, quietly approached the teller, and robbed the business. He stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot in a southern direction. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are currently on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

