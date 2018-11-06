News Release: Police Arrest Suspect in Bank Robbery

Police Arrest Suspect in Bank Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 6, 2018) – On November 6, 2018, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Tyrone Thomas Woods, B/M 43, of Greensboro was arrested by members of the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Woods was wanted on an active Warrant for Arrest in connection to the robbery of the Sharonview Federal Credit Union in Charlotte, NC on 11/02/2018. Evidence collected at the time connects Woods to several other robberies throughout the state of North Carolina and those investigations are ongoing. Woods was released from Federal prison in 2016 for Bank Robbery and was currently on Federal Probation at the time of his arrest. Woods is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.