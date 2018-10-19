News Release: Police Arrest Greensboro Man For Statutory Rape

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
Police Arrest Greensboro Man For Statutory Rape
GREENSBORO, NC (October 17, 2018) – On 10/19/2018 members of the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation located and arrested Niky Isai Medina- Alvarez, H/M 29, of Greensboro.
Alvarez has been charged with Statutory Rape in violation of NCGS 14-27.7A and Indecent Liberties with a Child for incidents that occurred in 2017. This investigation is continuing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.
