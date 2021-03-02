News Release: Poets Invited to Compete in Words Matter Poetry Contest

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Poets Invited to Compete in Words Matter Poetry Contest

GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2021) – In honor of National Poetry Month, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host the inaugural Words Matter Poetry Contest this April. Writers aged 5 and up are invited to submit a video of themselves performing their original work by Friday, March 26. Sign up online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=PLRWMPSP> to participate.

A panel of writers and Parks and Recreation employees will judge the submission based on performance, originality, creativity, and artistic quality. Winners will be awarded in three categories: kids, teens, and adults. The videos will be showcased on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page<www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec> on Wednesdays throughout the month. The public will choose a weekly Fan Favorite by liking or reacting to the videos on Facebook. Fan Favorites and Finalists in each category will be announced weekly and winners will be announced via a Facebook live event April 30.

Videos may be no longer than five minutes long and poems may not contain profanity, obscenity or explicit sexual imagery, nudity, or graphic depictions of violence. See full contest rules at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest<www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest>.

For more information, contact Leonard Recreation Center Supervisor Laura May at laura.may@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:laura.may@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-297-4889.

