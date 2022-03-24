News Release: Playwrights Forum Presents a Staged Reading of “Power, Money & Sex….Oh Yeah, and Love” April 6

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

Playwrights Forum Presents a Staged Reading of “Power, Money & Sex….Oh Yeah, and Love” April 6

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2022) – Creative Greensboro’s Playwrights Forum presents a staged reading of Sally Kinka’s play “Power, Money and Sex… oh yeah, and Love” at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 6 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. There will be a moderated feedback session with the playwright and cast following the reading. This play is for an adult audience. Admission is free.

A staged reading is a rehearsed read-through of a script, performed without costumes. Staged readings allow playwrights the opportunity to experience the audience’s reaction to the script before going into production. “Power, Money and Sex… oh yeah, and Love,” is a dark musical comedy that takes place in the Gilded Age and features characters who are compilations of some of the worst industrial titans of the nineteenth century, an era where the wealth inequality gap grew by leaps and bounds.

Kinka has been a theatre professional for the last 30 years. A professional playwright with more than 50 pieces produced, her most recent fully-staged production was the Mark Gilbert Award-winning “Wolves of Ravensbruk” presented by Creative Greensboro. As a member of the Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum, she has participated in many staged readings and Evenings of Short Plays as a playwright, director, and actor. Kinka is also a professional storyteller and puppeteer, specializing in drama as therapy with hospitalized children.

Founded in 1993, Creative Greensboro’s Playwrights’ Forum supports local aspiring playwrights in getting published or produced through contacts, marketing, and improving their skill as dramatic writers. For more information about Greensboro’s Playwrights’ Forum, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com<www.CreativeGreensboro.com>.

Photo by Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint. From left to right: Terry Power and Wes Emerson.

