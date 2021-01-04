News Release: Planning Department Releases Growth and Development Trends Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Planning Department Releases Growth and Development Trends Report

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – The Planning Department’s annual report on a variety of key economic measures has been published and is now online. Called the “Growth and Development Trends Report<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=47697>,” the document covers 2019 trends.

Two key findings are:

* December 2019’s monthly unemployment rate for Greensboro was 3.5, the lowest since December 2000

* Average annual wages increased in 2019 compared to 2018 and more Greensboro residents were employed in 2019 compared to 2018.

“We know that 2020 figures will paint a much different picture. The unemployment rate increased to an unprecedented figure in May 2020. Many people lost their jobs or had their hours reduced, which will likely result in lower wages and higher poverty numbers for 2020,” says Sue Schwartz, City planning director.

“We commit to publishing more up-to-date figures this summer,” she adds.

This trends report and many others are available on the Planning Department’s Population and Statistics Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/request/mapping-census-info-data-analysis/greensboro-population-statistics>.

