News Release: Planning Department Releases Growth and Development Trends Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dana Clukey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-412-5759

Planning Department Releases Growth and Development Trends Report

GREENSBORO, NC (January 2, 2020) – The Planning Department’s annual report on a variety of key economic measures has been published and is now online. Called the “Growth and Development Trends Report<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=44560>,” the document summarizes that employment and average annual wages in Greensboro are up and unemployment is continuing to decrease.

Also highlighted in the report is evidence that poverty has not fallen as significantly in Greensboro as it has in other NC cities.

“As we move into a new decade, we continue to see signs of positive economic growth for Greensboro,” says Sue Schwartz, director of the City’s Planning Department.

This annual document, that covers 2018 trends, and many others are available on the Planning Department’s statistics Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Statistics>.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.