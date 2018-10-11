News Release: PLANIT GSO Public Meetings Set to Use “World Café” Approach

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

PLANIT GSO Public Meetings Set to Use “World Café” Approach

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – To fully engage you in its PLANIT GSO process, a multi-phased project to help update Greensboro’s Comprehensive Plan, the City’s Planning Department has scheduled six meetings that will follow a unique format.

Using the “World Café<www.theworldcafe.com>” concept, upcoming PLANIT GSO Café community conversations (schedule is below) will take on a casual, comfortable feel of a café, complete with tables and chairs adorned with café-type decorations. Those sitting at each table will be presented with what’s on the ‘menu’ for the night, or what topic that table will discuss. City staff will be on hand to facilitate conversations and document ideas that are brought up.

Format for All Meetings

4-5:30 pm – ‘Open Houses’ for drop-ins and one-on-one sessions with City staff.

5:45 pm – Formal PLANIT GSO Café sessions begin.

7 pm – Sessions conclude.

Schedule for “PLANIT GSO Cafés: Community Conversations about Greensboro’s Future”

Wednesday, October 24, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

Thursday, October 25, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.

Monday, October 29, Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

Wednesday, November 7, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

Thursday, November 8, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

Tuesday, November 27, Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St.

For each of these meetings, tables will be assigned one of PLANIT GSO’s proposed goals for a new Comprehensive Plan. The goal topics are community, neighborhoods, identity and experience, economic prosperity, connections, and built environment.

Participants rotate from table to table throughout the evening to discuss each goal topic and how they feel about the direction Greensboro is growing within that topic area. Toward the end of each meeting, participants share their thoughts with the rest of the participants and continue the discussions as one group.

“We’ll ask participants if they agree with the goals that have been proposed so far and we hope to hear additional ideas and concepts from them,” says Russ Clegg, senior planner. He adds that creative, public input from these World Café-type of meetings will be used to help the City develop strategies and policies for the Comprehensive Plan.

Read more details about PLANIT GSO by visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>.

