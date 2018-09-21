News Release: PLANIT GSO Kick-Off Set for October 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Russ Clegg

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2211

PLANIT GSO Kick-Off Set for October 5

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2018) – What two things do you think make Greensboro a unique and memorable place? How does change occur in your neighborhood and how would you like it to occur? What factors do you think create a good ‘sense of community’? True or false: Greensboro businesses have the resources they need to thrive.

If these questions interest you and make you think about what Greensboro is like as a city today and/or what it could be like in the future, then PLANIT GSO is something you will want to get involved in.

Join City Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Councilmember Justin Outling and City staff from 5:45-6:30 pm Friday, October 5, at Center City Park’s “Great Lawn,” 200 N. Elm. St., during the First Friday downtown event, for the official kick-off of PLANIT GSO.

PLANIT GSO is a City initiative designed to get your input about how Greensboro should grow and develop in the future. Your opinions will help the City update its current Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2003.

The October 5 kick-off of PLANIT GSO includes comments by Vaughan and Outling and free games and entertainment for all ages. Stop by to hear about all the ways you can get involved in the PLANIT GSO process, from taking surveys to visiting PLANIT GSO gatherings at pop-up events across the city during the next six months.

Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.