News Release: PLANIT GSO Hosts Urban Revitalization Strategist/Award-Winning Broadcaster on November 5

GREENSBORO, NC (October 22, 2018) – The City’s Planning Department hosts urban revitalization strategist and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster Majora Carter November 5 as part of PLANIT GSO’s series of public conversations about how Greensboro should grow and develop.

Carter will give two talks about how talent-retention strategies in low-status communities can drive prosperity from within:

* 12 noon to 1:30 pm Monday, November 5, Lunch and Learn, at The Public, 433 Spring Garden Rd. Cost is $12, which includes lunch. Online registration<www.eventbrite.com/e/planit-gso-community-as-corporation-with-majora-carter-tickets-51406263518> is required.

* 5:30-7 pm Monday, November 5, Community Presentation, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Free.

Carter founded the nonprofit workforce development organization Sustainable South Bronx<www.ssbx.org/> (SSBx) where she deployed Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s first-ever digital fabrication laboratory, an early iteration of the makerspaces found elsewhere today. And, her 2006 TEDtalk was one of six to launch that groundbreaking site.

Carter’s Greensboro events are part of the City’s PLANIT GSO efforts to spark community conversations about what Greensboro’s future should look like. Public input is being used to help City staff update its 15-year-old Comprehensive Plan, which is a road map that guides a city’s investments and growth for the next 20 years.

For more information about Carter’s visit, call Russ Clegg, long range planning division manager, at 336-373-2211.

Visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/planit-gso> to read more about PLANIT GSO, request a City planner come speak with your civic group, and/or sign up to receive e-mail notifications about PLANIT GSO events and news.

