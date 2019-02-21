News Release: PLANIT GSO Hosts March 6 Talk on Community Health and Planning

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

PLANIT GSO Hosts March 6 Talk on Community Health and Planning

GREENSBORO, NC (February 21, 2019) – The City’s Planning Department hosts a community conversation about the connection between community health and planning on March 6 as part of PLANIT GSO’s<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO> speaker series on how Greensboro should grow and develop. This free event, “Planning for Health: Past, Present, and Future,” takes place from 5:30-7 pm Wednesday, March 6, at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Leading the discussion is Caroline Dwyer, project manager with Renaissance Planning Group, who contracts with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Healthy Places for Healthy People program<www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/healthy-places-healthy-people>.

The EPA program works with community leaders and health care partners to create walkable, healthy, economically vibrant downtowns and neighborhoods that can improve health, protect the environment, and support economic growth.

City planning and public health have a long, and sometimes complicated, shared history. That’s why, according to Greensboro City staff, it’s important to understand why community health matters when thinking about and planning for the future.

“We hope folks will be inspired by Caroline to work diligently to enhance the health of our own community,” says Sue Schwartz, director of the City’s Planning Department, which is the driving force behind PLANIT GSO.

PLANIT GSO is a multi-phase process designed to spark community conversations about what Greensboro’s future should look like. Public input is being used to help City staff update Greensboro’s 15-year-old Comprehensive Plan, which is a road map that guides a city’s investments and growth for the next 20 years.

For more information about Dwyer’s visit, call Planner Dana Clukey at 336-412-5759.

