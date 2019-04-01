News Release: PLANIT GSO Hosts Greensboro Native/Urban Planner/Advocate on April 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

PLANIT GSO Hosts Greensboro Native/Urban Planner/Advocate on April 18

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2019) – The City’s Planning Department hosts urban planner, advocate, freelance writer Kristen Jeffers April 18 as part of PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso>’s series of public conversations about how Greensboro should grow and develop.

A Greensboro native, Jeffers will give two talks titled “Bringing it Home: An American Expat on the Future of Her Hometown”:

* 12 noon to 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 18, Lunch and Learn, at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. Cost is $13, which includes lunch. Online registration is required at bit.ly/2CGgmYZ.

* 5:30-7 pm, Thursday, April 18, Community Conversation, at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. Free.

The talks, which Jeffers describes as humorous and nostalgic, will focus on how Greensboro should be planning not just for people to stay, but for people like herself to come and go and just ‘be.’ She says she developed her voice in Greensboro before going to “live and grow” in other parts of the country.

Jeffers is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Black Urbanist multimedia platform (blog, podcast, newsletter), author of A Black Urbanist, and creator of the public speaking course Plan to Speak and half of the podcast Third Wave Urbanism.

Her Greensboro events are part of the City’s PLANIT GSO efforts to spark community conversations about what Greensboro’s future should look like. Public input is being used to help City staff update its 15-year-old Comprehensive Plan, which is a road map that guides a city’s investments and growth for the next 20 years.

