News Release: PLANIT GSO Hosts Author/Educator/Former HUD Official on September 23

PLANIT GSO Hosts Author/Educator/Former HUD Official on September 23

GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2019) – Do you think Greensboro should find new ways to build stronger civic, political and private partnerships? Could this allow the community to be more independent from outside resources, such as the federal government? These are two themes of Bruce Katz’s ‘new localism’ philosophy. Want to learn more?

The City’s Planning Department hosts Katz from 5:30-6:30 Monday, September 23, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. His free talk, “Building on Our Strengths, the New Localism,” is part of PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso>’s series of public conversations about how Greensboro should grow and develop.

Katz is co-founder of New Localism Advisors, a firm that helps cities design, finance and deliver initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable growth. He recently co-authored a book called The New Localism, How Cities can Thrive in the Age of Populism. He is also a visiting professor at the London School of Economics.

A former vice president of the Brookings Institution, Katz was the institute’s inaugural Centennial Scholar, focusing on the challenges and opportunities of global urbanization. He was chief of staff to US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Henry Cisneros and co-led the housing and urban transition team for the Obama administration, serving as senior advisor to new Secretary Shaun Donovan for the first 100 days.

Katz’s visit to Greensboro is part of the City’s PLANIT GSO continuing efforts to spark community conversations about what Greensboro’s future should look like. He is also speaking September 24 at a Greensboro Regional Realtors Association event. City staff are updating Greensboro’s 15-year-old Comprehensive Plan, which is a road map that guides a city’s investments and growth for the next 20 years.

