News Release: PLANIT GSO Hosts “2040 Fair” on March 20

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jose Colon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-3576

PLANIT GSO Hosts “2040 Fair” on March 20

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2019) – Imagine the year is 2040. Where would you take visitors when they came to the Greensboro of the future? What would you guess Greensboro’s population will be around 2040? Are there a variety of safe, desirable neighborhoods and enough different types of houses to choose from?

These are just a few of the thought-provoking discussions you can take part in anytime from noon to 6:30 pm Wednesday, March 20, at Central Library’s Nussbaum Room, 219 N. Church St., during PLANIT GSO’s<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO> “2040 Fair.” This free, drop-in event features hands-on activities, group and one-on-one discussions about Greensboro’s future, a raffle for a $50 Visa gift card, and light refreshments.

If formal presentations are more to your liking, there will be two during the day by City staff, the first at 12:30 pm and the second at 5:30 pm.

There will be six sets of hands-on activities at the fair, each set designed to encourage conversations about goal topics being proposed by PLANIT GSO. This is multi-phase process of updating Greensboro’s current Comprehensive Plan to guide the city’s investments and growth for the next 20 years. The six goal topics are:

* Sustainability

* Community and Identity

* Neighborhoods

* Connections

* Economic Prosperity

* Built Environment.

Learn more about these goal topics on this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>.

