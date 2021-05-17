News Release: Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2021) – Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The City has you covered with Greensboro Online, gsosummeronline.com.

Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, programs, and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro.

“While we’re excited that easing pandemic restrictions are allowing City event and program planners to host more in-person activities, we know that our community might be hesitant to explore at first. When you find an activity, program, or event at Greensboro Online, you have our assurance that it will be safe, engaging, and fun,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray.

Check out Greensboro Online to explore fun events all ages – from the History Museum’s “Pieces of Now” exhibit to sports programs for teens and adults to Creative Greensboro’s summer concert series, Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP).

“We have good news for folks on a tight budget: Many of the programs are totally free. Creative Greensboro continues the great 40-plus year history of free live music with our MUSEP Concert Series. This summer we’re introducing some great acts to our audience for the first time and producing a Broadway review. It’s going to be an exciting summer,” said Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Library’s virtual storytimes and book clubs and Parks and Recreation’s Growing Up Wild series for kids 2-5 are also free of charge. And of course, admission is always free at the Greensboro History Museum. There’s a little something for everyone.”

Search for activities for summer and all year round at gsosummeronline.com.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.