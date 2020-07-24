News Release: Pisgah Church Road Lane Closures Underway Due to Emergency Water Line Work

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Pisgah Church Road Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2020) – Emergency water line repair is currently underway at the 2400-2500 block of Pisgah Church Road. Repair crews are on site and notifying affected customers. The westbound lanes will be closed between Martinsville Road and Pisgah Court. The work will continue until the repairs are complete.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

