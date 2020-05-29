News Release: Pisgah Church Road Fatal Crash Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Pisgah Church Road Fatal Crash Investigation
GREENSBORO, NC On 05/29/2020 at approximately 4:32 am Mr. Luther Gilmer (64yrs old) of Greensboro attempted to walk across Pisgah Church Road near N Church Street while not at a cross walk. Mr. Jeremy Barton (36yrs old) of Greensboro was traveling west bound on Pisgah Church Rd and attempted to avoid Mr. Gilmer but was unsuccessful. Mr. Gilmer was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and died as a result of his injuries. Investigation is ongoing with Crash Reconstruction.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
