News Release: Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt Giving Away $2K in Prizes

Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt Giving Away $2K in Prizes

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2022) – Eight local cities and towns and Guilford County have launched the Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt. The countywide, 12-month contest will give away more than $2,000 worth of prizes from All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms, Blue Duck, Fleet Feet, Great Outdoor Provision Company, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro Science Center, Kersey Valley, NC Zoo, REI Co-op Greensboro, Triad United Rowing Association, and local parks and recreation departments. See official rules and enter at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com<www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com>.



How to Play

1. Download the free Piedmont Discovery mobile app.

2. Browse the app for clues about which parks to search. They will be labeled with a special “Scavenger Hunt – Search Here” icon (pictured at right). Up to four park locations across Guilford County will be part of the contest every month in 2022.

3. Find the scavenger hunt “Found It” signs (pictured at right) hidden in those parks. It provides contest entry instructions and a special code.

4. Now enter the code in the online entry form for a chance to win that month’s prize package.

Remember to stay on trails and pathways and out of planted areas and water features while you hunt. No climbing or going off road is required to play this game.

Prizes

Each month there will be a new prize package worth up to $250. January’s prize will be a North Carolina Zoo family membership, passes to the Greensboro’s Children’s Museum, a $50 Fleet Feet gift bag, and Piedmont Discovery swag. See the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page<www.facebook.com/PiedmontDiscovery> for details on each month’s prize package. Other prizes include:

* Blue Duck electric bike or scooter one-year membership and swag bag

* Triad United Rowing Association adult rowing lessons

* Mountainsmith Bear Creek 2-person tent from Great Outdoor Provision Company

* Tickets for the Carolina Theatre, Greensboro Science Center, Kersey Valley’s Maize Adventure, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe, and High Point’s 2022 Fall Leaf Tour

* North Carolina Zoo and Piedmont Environmental Center memberships

* Rounds of golf at Gillespie Golf Course, Jamestown Park Golf Course, Oak Hollow Golf Course and Blair Park Golf Course

* Fleet Feet gift bag

* All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms Deluxe Conservation Package to help restore the habitat for Monarch butterflies

* Boat passes for High Point and Greensboro lakes

* Free camping at Oak Hollow Camp Ground

* City of Greensboro, Town of Jamestown, and Town of Pleasant Garden picnic shelter rentals

* And Summerfield Trails, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, High Point Parks & Recreation, and Piedmont Discovery branded swag.

Winners will be announced on the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page<www.facebook.com/PiedmontDiscovery>. See Official Rules<www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com/_files/ugd/cff6e2_ad8cff97dba546518c25922806e5aa51.pdf> for more details.

About Piedmont Discovery

Piedmont Discovery is a park and trail locater mobile app designed and managed by the cities of Greensboro and High Point and Guilford County. Download the app at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.

