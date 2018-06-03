News Release: Person Detained After Brief Standoff

Person Detained After Brief Standoff

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2018) – On Sunday June 3, 2018 at 7:56 a.m. police were dispatched to 2815 Stratford Drive in reference to gunshots being heard from inside the residence. Upon arrival the subject discharged a weapon at the initial responding officers. The officers were able to take cover and quickly established a perimeter. Police were able to establish communication and were able to ascertain the subject was suffering from a mental health condition. At approximately 8:28 a.m. police were able to convince the subject to come out and surrender peacefully.

The subject, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was detained and taken to a local facility for a mental health evaluation. No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation. There are no further details at this time.

