News Release: Peeler Recreation Center Hosts Intro to Tennis for Kids 5-15

Peeler Recreation Center Hosts Intro to Tennis for Kids 5-15

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now registering participants ages 5-15 for a free, three-week introduction to tennis class to be held 6-7 pm, Tuesdays, May 11, 18, and 25 at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave. To sign up, call 336-373-5877.

This program is offered in partnership with the GTP Foundation and USTA Foundation. For more socially-distant, virtual, and COVID-19 safe programs and activities, visit Greensboro Online www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

