News Release: Peeler Park Hosts Three-on-three Basketball Tournament April 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shatrina Smalls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-5877

Peeler Park Hosts Three-on-three Basketball Tournament April 11

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – Peeler Recreation Center will sponsor a three-on-three basketball tournament for adults on the newly-renovated Peeler Community Park basketball courts beginning at 11 am, Sunday, April 11, 1300 Sykes Ave. The cost is $40 per team. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27822450&fbclid=IwAR0JH155XUvlOZ5ioWFpN-lhljfUq2R2VYYMb30wswEfmnxGaDJKv61BsGI> by April 2.

For any questions, please contact Peeler Recreation Center Director Shatrina Smalls at 336-373-5877 or shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.