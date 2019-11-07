News Release: PB Winning Project Unveiling and Volunteer Recognition Set for November 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
PB Winning Project Unveiling and Volunteer Recognition Set for November 19
GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2019) – Residents are invited to an unveiling of the 2019 Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro winning projects and volunteer recognition event from 5-6 pm, Tuesday, November 19, on plaza level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
PB is a democratic process that allows residents 14 and older to decide how to spend up to $100,000 per City Council district. Some 3,961 residents voted during PB Cycle 3, which ended October 31. That is more than three times as many voters than Cycle 2.
Visit www.pbgreensboro.com<www.pbgreensboro.com> for more information on Participatory Budgeting.
