News Release: Patterson Street Death Investigation

Patterson Street Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2021) – At approximately 11:03 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street in reference to a unknown problem person down call. Upon arrival officers located an individual deceased. Greensboro Police Detectives will conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

