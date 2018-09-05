News Release: Patio Place Homicide Arrest

Patio Place Homicide Arrest

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 5, 2018) – On September 4, 2018 members of the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested Saequan Marquette Jackson, B/M 28, of Greensboro for the homicide of Ronald McCray on August 31, 2018.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting at 2707 Patio Place at approximately 6:43 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim identified as McCray, who was transported to a local hospital suffering from serious injury. McCray later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Jackson was taken into custody in Browns Summit without incident. He has been charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Stolen Property. Jackson is currently in the Guilford County Jail, being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

