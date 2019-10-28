News Release: Participatory Budgeting Voting Ends Thursday

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786
Participatory Budgeting Voting Ends Thursday
GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) – Residents have until midnight on Thursday to cast their ballots to decide how to spend $500,000 in public funds across the city. Residents 14 and older can vote now for Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro programs or projects in their City Council District at www.PBGreensboro.com<www.pbgreensboro.com/>.
Residents need a mobile phone to get a code to vote. Residents who do not want to use their mobile phones can email PB Greensboro to receive a code. Send your name, date of birth, home address, and Council District<www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2dc0fb584d804dd9b8ab2bcb97995ee9> to pbvoting@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:pbvoting@greensboro-nc.gov> by 5 pm, Thursday, October 31, to receive your code.
So far, some 3,000 people have participated. This year’s PB ballots include a downtown trolley pilot program that will have to be approved by all districts in order for it to pass, crosswalk improvements, park enhancements, accessibility improvements, a youth career program, public art, and a community farmer’s market pilot program.
For more information about PB Greensboro, visit www.PBGreensboro.com<www.PBGreensboro.com>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.