News Release: Participatory Budgeting Voting Ends Thursday

Participatory Budgeting Voting Ends Thursday

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) – Residents have until midnight on Thursday to cast their ballots to decide how to spend $500,000 in public funds across the city. Residents 14 and older can vote now for Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro programs or projects in their City Council District at www.PBGreensboro.com<www.pbgreensboro.com/>.

Residents need a mobile phone to get a code to vote. Residents who do not want to use their mobile phones can email PB Greensboro to receive a code. Send your name, date of birth, home address, and Council District<www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2dc0fb584d804dd9b8ab2bcb97995ee9> to pbvoting@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:pbvoting@greensboro-nc.gov> by 5 pm, Thursday, October 31, to receive your code.

So far, some 3,000 people have participated. This year’s PB ballots include a downtown trolley pilot program that will have to be approved by all districts in order for it to pass, crosswalk improvements, park enhancements, accessibility improvements, a youth career program, public art, and a community farmer’s market pilot program.

For more information about PB Greensboro, visit www.PBGreensboro.com<www.PBGreensboro.com>.

