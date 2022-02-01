News Release: Participatory Budgeting Now Accepting New Ideas

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Participatory Budgeting Now Accepting New Ideas

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2022) – The fourth cycle of Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro is now underway. The City will provide $500,000 for PB projects or programs recommended by residents in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget. Join the virtual Kickoff and Community Workshop<us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkc-mrqzIvE9Spv-dkAoE18RT-0gwR34Pt> 7 pm, Wednesday, February 2 to learn how to get your neighborhood project on the ballot for potential funding.

Can’t attend the Kickoff and Community Workshop? Submit your idea for a program or project by filling out the idea form at PBGreensboro.com by March 31. The form is available in English and Spanish.

PB Greensboro is a democratic process where residents help determine how public funds are spent. Residents propose ideas, volunteers develop them into projects for the ballot, and residents 14 and older vote on which to fund.

Greensboro was the first city in the south to implement participatory budgeting in 2015. Since then, 73 projects have been approved by residents. They include bus shelters, bike racks, murals, park upgrades such as picnic tables and play equipment, and new crosswalks.

For more information about PB Greensboro, visit www.PBGreensboro.com.

