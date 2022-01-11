News Release: Participatory Budgeting Kicks Off with February 2 Community Workshop

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Participatory Budgeting Kicks Off with February 2 Community Workshop

GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2022) – The next round of Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro begins with a virtual Kickoff and Community Workshop 7 pm, Wednesday, February 2. The City will provide $500,000 for PB projects or programs recommended by residents. Learn how to get your neighborhood project on the ballot for potential funding at this virtual kickoff event. RSVP online<us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkc-mrqzIvE9Spv-dkAoE18RT-0gwR34Pt>.

PB Greensboro is a democratic process where residents help determine how public funds are spent. Residents propose ideas, volunteers develop them into projects for the ballot, and residents 14 and older vote on which to fund.

“PB Greensboro is a great way for residents to make a big impact in your community – and this Kickoff and Community Workshop will teach you how it works,” said Jeff Lail, chairman of the PB Commission. “This year we want to develop some great, inspiring projects that will get residents excited about voting. We need members of the community to step in and make that happen. This program doesn’t work without the community.”

Can’t attend the Kickoff and Community Workshop? You can still be a part of PB Cycle 4 by submitting your idea for a program or project. PB Idea Collection begins February 1 at PBGreensboro.com.

Greensboro was the first city is the south to implement participatory budgeting in 2014. Since then, 72 projects have been approved by residents. They include bus shelters, bike racks, murals, park upgrades such as picnic tables and play equipment, and new crosswalks.

For more information about PB Greensboro, visit www.PBGreensboro.com.

