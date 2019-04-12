News Release: Participatory Budgeting Greensboro Hosts Volunteer Trainings April 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Participatory Budgeting Greensboro Hosts Volunteer Trainings April 27

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2019) – Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro is seeking volunteers to help turn community members’ ideas into proposals for potential City funding. PB will host two volunteer training sessions, from 10-11:30 am and from 1:30-3 pm, Saturday, April 27, at the National Guard Armory, 110 Franklin Blvd. Interested volunteers should attend one session. Sign up to volunteer online<form.jotform.com/90166363012145>.

Participatory Budgeting is a process that allows Greensboro residents to decide how to spend $500,000 worth of public funds. During the recent Idea Collection round, residents submitted more than 500 idea for projects or programs. PB will need volunteer project advocates from each City Council District to vet the ideas and turn them into fully-developed project proposals for PB voting later this year. PB also needs district committee facilitators to oversee the projects advocates.

For more information about PB, visit www.pbgreensboro.com<www.pbgreensboro.com>.

