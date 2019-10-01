News Release: Participatory Budgeting Draws Record Number of Voters; Voting Ends October 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Participatory Budgeting Draws Record Number of Voters; Voting Ends October 31

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2019) – A record number of residents have participated in this year’s Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro Cycle 3 voting. More than 2,400 residents aged 14 and older have voted how to spend $100,000 in City funds in their City Council District since September 6. That’s more than twice as many ballots cast than in PB Cycle 2 – and there are still 30 days left to vote.

“We knew that introducing PB online voting would make it easier for residents to participate. We’re excited to see just how many people have embraced this program,” said Jason Martin, PB program lead. “We encourage residents to vote now at www.PBGreensboro.com<www.PBGreensboro.com>.”

Voting ends October 31. Online voting is available in English and Spanish. Paper ballots will be available in Arabic and French at in-person voting locations, or at the Greensboro Budget Office, 300 W. Washington St., Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm.

PB In-Person Voting Times and Locations

Don’t want to vote online? Do it in person.

* October 4, 6:30-9 pm, Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm Street, during First Friday

* October 10, 4:30-8:30 pm, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

* October 11, 7-9 pm, Maxie B’s Bakery, 2403 Battleground Ave.

* October 14, 4:30-8:30 pm, Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

* October 25, 4-10 pm, Aggie FanFest, War Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St.

For more information about PB Greensboro, visit www.PBGreensboro.com<www.PBGreensboro.com>.

