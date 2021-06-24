News Release: Parks and Recreation’s Adult Recess Returns July 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation’s Adult Recess Returns July 9

GREENSBORO, NC (June 24, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s most-celebrated, adults-only nostalgia-fest Adult Recess returns from 6-9 pm, Friday, July 9, at the Barber Park Spray Ground, 1500 Barber Park Dr. This free event is for adults 21 and over. Identification is required for admission. The rain date is Friday, July 16.

The event will feature all playground games like four square and tetherball, adults-only sprayground access, music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, and a photo booth. Adult beverages and dinner will be available to purchase. The inaugural Adult Recess in July 2019 was featured in the national media and earned accolades for its innovative approach to adult entertainment. This event is part of 2021’s Parks and Recreation Month.

