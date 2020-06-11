News Release: Parks and Recreation Wins Grant for Peeler Community Park Project

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Wins Grant for Peeler Community Park Project

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation has received a $600,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Outdoor Legacy Partnership Program to revitalize Peeler Community Park. The City Council accepted the grant last week.

“This is an exciting project! It demonstrates our commitment to advancing equity and investing in areas of our community with the greatest need. By rejuvenating parks like Peeler Community Park, we can create real social change in our community that will make the city stronger, better, and a place for everyone to enjoy for generations to come,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray.

The funds will be used to further revitalize the park at Peeler Recreation Center located at 1300 Sykes Ave. Renovations will displace the existing playground to allow expansion of the parking lot and improved driveway entrance, renovation of the existing ballfield, new gathering spaces with seating, new play structures, outdoor fitness area, paved accessible pathways throughout the park with an interpretive story walk, and site amenities such as solar picnic tables, lighting, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, signage and landscaping.

This grant funding will allow for Phase 2 and Phase 3 and overall completion of the Peeler Community Park Master Plan approved in 2018. Phase I included a multi-use court for basketball and soccer, tennis court resurfacing, an inflatable pool play structure and accessibility to courts from gravel parking on Phillips Ave.

The grant program designates funds to develop brand new or improve existing parks in economically disadvantaged urbanized areas. Greensboro Parks and Recreation applied for this grant in the wake of the 2018 tornado that affected the neighborhoods around Peeler Community Park. Greensboro was one of 18 cities nationwide to receive a grant, and the only North Carolina parks department awarded funds. The federal investment along with matching funds from the 2016 voter-approved bond funds will create a $1.2 impact to benefit a community that is underserved with respect to quality parks and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

