News Release: Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Registration Now Underway

Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Registration Now Underway
GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2019) – Registration is now open for all Greensboro Parks and Recreation summer camps for kids 5-15. Parks and Recreation is giving away one free week of camp, up to a $250 value, to one family who attends this year’s Summer Camp Fair, which will be held from 5:30-7 pm, Friday, March 22, at Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.
Camps are available for children and teens, including specialty sessions for arts, sports, outdoor adventure, and service learning. Learn more about each camp and register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamp<www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamp>.
For Kids
n Recreation Center Day Camp – Ages 5-12
June 17 to August 16, 7:30 am to 6 pm
$70 per week, fee assistance available
Make new friends, try new activities, and challenge yourself. Free lunch and breakfast provided.
n All Stars Sports Camp – Ages 6-12
June 17 to August 16, 8 am to 5:30 pm
$149 per week, 15 percent sibling discount
Learn a new sport, brush up your athletic skills, and stay active all day long.
For Teens
n Xtreme Teen Adventure Camp – Ages 12-15
June 24-28 and July 22-26
$250 per week
Explore the great outdoors, meet wildlife, and try new activities at Lake Higgins and beyond.
n Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp – Ages 15-18
June 17-28 and July 8-19
$80 per two-week session
Earn service learning hours while exploring the issues of food insecurity and diversity and inclusion.
n Arts Ignite – Grades 6-10
July 8-12, 9 am to 5 pm
$250 per week
Explore dance, drama, music and art. Offered in conjunction with the Art Alliance of Greensboro and the Dance Project.
All Ages
n Drama Center Day Camp – Grades 1-10
June 17 to July 26, 9 am to 5 pm
$250 per one-week session, $50 off before March 15
Sessions are available in musical theater, stage combat, comedy, acting, filmmaking, and directing.
n Camp Joy – Ages 5 and up
June 17 to August 2, 9 am to 3 pm
$65 per week
Offering traditional day camp activities with special sessions for individuals with disabilities.
