News Release: Parks and Recreation Seeks Youth Basketball Coaches

Parks and Recreation Seeks Youth Basketball Coaches

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2018) – The Parks and Recreation Department needs volunteers to serve as basketball coaches for children ages 5-16 years old at City recreation centers. The season runs from December through February.

Coaches must be able to teach the fundamentals of basketball and understand how to work with youth. All volunteers must pass a background check, attend coaches training and complete a National Alliance for Youth Sports online video training before interacting with players. Glenwood, Griffin, Leonard, Lewis, and Peeler Recreation Centers are all seeking coaches.

To volunteer, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ParksandRecVolunteer.

