News Release: Parks and Recreation Seeks Volunteers for iCan Bike and iCan Swim Programs

Parks and Recreation Seeks Volunteers for iCan Bike and iCan Swim Programs

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Unit is seeking volunteers to help teach individuals with disabilities ride a bike and swim. The iCan Swim program will be held June 10-14 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and iCan Bike happens August 12-16 at the Greensboro Swarm Fieldhouse. To volunteer for iCan Swim, visit bit.ly/swimcamp2019. To volunteer for iCan Bike, visit bit.ly/bikecamp2019.

The programs need volunteers who are at least 15 years old and able to commit to the same session each day for five days. Volunteers for iCan Bike must be able to walk or jog approximately three miles during each session. iCan Swim does not require as much physical exertion, but volunteers should be prepared to be in a shallow pool for a full 60 minutes. No prior experience working with individuals with disabilities is necessary for either program.

For more information contact Alex Zaleski at 336-373-7507 or Alexandra.Zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Alexandra.Zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information about participating in one of the programs, visit icanshine.org.

