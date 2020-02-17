News Release: Parks and Recreation Seeks Teens for Counselor in Training Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Seeks Teens for Counselor in Training Program

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for its Counselor in Training (CIT) Program from rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The registration fee is $80 and fee assistance is available. The deadline to apply is April 30. Apply online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/CIT<www.greensboro-nc.gov/CIT>.

The CIT Program offers teens a chance to gain real work experience, service learning hours, and leadership skills at one of Parks and Recreation’s summer camp locations. CITs serve at the Greensboro Sportsplex All Star Sports Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy, and recreation center day camps. Guilford County Schools’ students who fill out the necessary paperwork may count their hours towards a Service Learning Diploma.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Volunteer Coordinator Alex Zaleski at alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov>.

