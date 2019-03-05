News Release: Parks and Recreation Seeks Teens 15 and Older for Counselor in Training Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Seeks Teens 15 and Older for Counselor in Training Program

GREENSBORO, NC (March 5, 2019) – Teens have until May 1 to apply to be a Counselor in Training (CIT) at a Greensboro Parks and Recreation summer camp in 2019. Students can apply online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/CIT<www.greensboro-nc.gov/CIT>. Training costs $80. Teens must be 15 years old by June 1 to participate.

The CIT program offers teens a chance to gain work experience, service learning hours, and leadership skills at one of Parks and Recreation’s summer camp locations at community recreation centers, Greensboro Sportsplex, and Camp Joy. Teens must attend a mandatory training session in June and commit to one full session at their designated camp. Guilford County Schools students who fill out the necessary paperwork may count these hours towards their service learning diplomas.

For more information, contact CIT program coordinator Alex Zaleski at 336-373-7507.

