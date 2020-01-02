News Release: Parks and Recreation Seeks 2020 Sports League Sponsors

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Seeks 2020 Sports League Sponsors

GREENSBORO, NC (January 2, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is seeking individuals, businesses and community organizations to sponsor its youth and adult sports leagues in 2020. To sponsor a team or full league, contact David Tugwell at 336-373-2965 or david.tugwell@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:david.tugwell@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Each year, the Parks and Recreation’s Athletics Section interacts with some 200,000 diverse athletes, families, and sports fans. Nearly 6,000 children and adults participate in Parks and Recreation leagues for fun, fitness, and friendship. The programs focus on life skills, good sportsmanship, and game fundamentals while emphasizing enjoyment above all else.

A sponsorship of $300 or more will help Parks and Recreation provide an exceptional experience this season. Sponsors will be able to pick how they are recognized, which include a name or logo on Youth Baseball or Women’s Basketball team uniforms, field signs and banners, and Youth Basketball scorekeeper’s table skirts. The deadlines to participate are rolling throughout the year, beginning with the February 28 deadline to be recognized on a Youth Baseball team uniform.

For more information on sponsorship levels, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships<www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships>.

