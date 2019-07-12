News Release: Parks and Recreation Seeking Artist for Mural Project

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Seeking Artist for Mural Project

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation has issued an open call for artists interested in designing and painting a mural wall at Country Park. The deadline to submit a proposal is 5 pm Thursday, August 1. For details on what information should be included in the application, see the official Call for Artists<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=43247>.

The mural will be a signature piece to build the brand of the Battleground Parks District, a partnership between public parks and nonprofit entities to encourage tourism to the area. The mural will celebrate the cultural and natural offerings of the parks district and will be located on a retaining wall in Country Park. The total budget for the project is $2,000.

For more information, contact Country Park Manager Suzanne Congelosi at 336-373-3648 or suzanne.congelosi@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:suzanne.congelosi@greensboro-nc.gov>.

