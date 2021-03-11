News Release: Parks and Recreation Resumes Some Rentals, Expands Center Hours

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Parks and Recreation Resumes Some Rentals, Expands Center Hours
GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2021) – In response to recent changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:
* The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 50 or fewer.
* Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are currently limited to 30 percent capacity, per the state’s modified stay-at-home order.
* All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.
* Beginning Monday, March 15, indoor facility hours will expand.
o The Greensboro Sportsplex and Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion will be open by reservation only Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 6 pm.
o All recreation centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 5 pm.
o Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 5 pm.
