News Release: Parks and Recreation Resumes Some Rentals, Expands Center Hours

Parks and Recreation Resumes Some Rentals, Expands Center Hours
GREENSBORO, NC (April 9, 2021) – In response to changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:
* The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 100 or fewer.
* Gardens are accepting outdoor wedding reservations for 100 people or fewer.
* Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are currently limited to 50 percent capacity. All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.
* The following facility hours have also changed:
* All recreation centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 9 pm and Saturdays 9 am to 1 am by reservation or for planned programs.
* Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 8 pm by reservation or for planned programs.
* Lakes have returned to their regular seasonal schedule of being closed one day per week, but otherwise open 7 am to 8 am Mondays through Saturdays and 8 am to 8 pm Sundays.
