News Release: Parks and Recreation Releases Annual Report

Parks and Recreation Releases Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2018) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has released its 2018-2019 Annual Report. The report is an overview of the work the department has been doing in the last fiscal year. It includes updates on construction and renovation projects, highlights of achievements, department facts and figures, and an introduction to the department’s new focus: “Enhance, Expand, Connect.”

“Our commitment to making positive impacts and improving the quality of life for the residents of Greensboro is stronger than ever,” Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray said. “Each day, we strive to enhance our existing assets, expand our offerings through strengthened partnerships and transformative programs, and connect neighborhoods throughout our wonderful city into a vibrant, healthy, and equitable park system.”

Read the report online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/P-R-Annual-Report-2019>.

