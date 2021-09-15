News Release: Parks and Recreation Releases 2020-2021 Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Parks and Recreation Releases 2020-2021 Annual Report
GREENSBORO, NC (September 15, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has published its fiscal year 2020-2021 Annual Report. Read it online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Annual-Report-2020-2021>.
The report is an overview of the year’s achievements and milestones. It goes into detail about how the department met its goals to enhance its existing assets, expand to offer transformational programs, and connect with partners to uplift the community.
For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit gsoparksandrec.com.
