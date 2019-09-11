News Release: Parks and Recreation Receives Marvin Collins Planning Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Receives Marvin Collins Planning Award

GREENSBORO, NC (September 11, 2019) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has been selected as the recipient of a 2019 North Carolina Marvin Collins Planning Award from the North Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association (NC-APA) in the “Outstanding Planning Award – Innovation in Planning Services, Education, and Public Involvement (Large Community)” category for its Master Plan, Plan2Play<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/about-us/park-planning-development/plan2play>.

Based on public involvement and staff engagement, the plan demonstrated a strong and comprehensive focus on recreation, the environment, and implementing elements of prioritization and funding, according to the awards committee. The committee said it also examined the importance of health and wellness for residents of all ages.

“This award represents the highest standards of achievement in the planning profession in North Carolina,” said Nasha McCray, Greensboro parks and recreation director. “We are honored to receive this recognition of the hard work that went into Plan2Play process.”

The award will be presented during the North Carolina Annual Planning Conference on Wednesday, October 9 in Wilmington, where City staff members will give a presentation on Plan2Play.

