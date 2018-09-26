News Release: Parks and Recreation receives $30,000 grant for Brightwood Park

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shawna Tillery

Parks and Recreation Receives $30,000 Grant for Brightwood Park

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will create an interactive outdoor classroom and tree perserve with a trail and nature playground at Brightwood Park, thanks in part to a $30,000 grant from the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) and the Walt Disney Company.

The grant was one of 25 distributed to communities nationwide as part of a “Meet Me at the Park” campaign, where park and recreation agencies were invited to share their best ideas on increasing access to inclusive play spaces for children and families in underserved communities. Agencies with the most innovative, scalable and impactful project ideas receive grants to build their projects.

The City will use the money to partially fund an outdoor exploration and learning environment at Brightwood Park, 13 wooded acres located at 4698 Fewell Dr. in northeast Greensboro.

“On a summer site planning day, several neighborhood children were curious about what we were doing. We told them we plan to turn the woods into a park. They said the woods were scary, but they still wanted to walk with us,” said Shawna Tillery, Parks and Recreation planning and project development division manager. “This project will make the park more inviting. When we’re done, we think every child will want to explore and discover the natural world at Brightwood Park.”

The project, designed with input from area residents, will include a 6,000-square-foot nature play area with amenities like tree balance beams, adventure logs, and even musical instruments. Children will be get to try a variety of activities, from plant identification to tree classification and wildlife education. The project will be completed by early 2019.

“NRPA is proud to collaborate with the Walt Disney Company to help more children and families experience the benefits of play,” said Kellie May, NRPA director of health and wellness. “By increasing access to play spaces, this program will also provide unique activities tailored to the local community that support healthy lifestyles.”

