News Release: Parks and Recreation Receives $250,000 Grant for Keeley Park Expansion

Parks and Recreation Receives $250,000 Grant for Keeley Park Expansion

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2018) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant of $250,000 in support of the second phase of Keeley Park development.

The project, which is already in the design phase, will include a beginner mountain bike trail to complement the existing pump track, 18-hole tournament/recreational disc golf course, playground overhaul to include an “all children’s playground” accessible to children of all abilities, community garden renovation comprised of raised beds and additional plots, enlargement of the shade area for the sprayground, outdoor fitness area, shelters, festival area, and cornhole courts. The second phase is also supported by a 2008 voter-approved bond referendum.

LWCF has historically been a primary funding source for outdoor recreation development and land acquisition by local governments and state agencies. The fund invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to help strengthen communities, preserve history and protect national endowment of lands and waters. The National Park Service, US Department of the Interiors, administers the program on behalf of the federal government. In NC, the program is administered by the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources.

Since 1965, in North Carolina alone, the LWCF program has provided more than $75 million in matching grants to protect and support more than 875 state and local park projects. More than 38,500 acres have been acquired with LWCF assistance to establish a park legacy in the state.

