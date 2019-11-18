News Release: Parks and Recreation Publishes “Discover Greensboro” Magazine

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Parks and Recreation Publishes “Discover Greensboro” Magazine

GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation has published its new magazine, “Discover Greensboro,” the department’s guide to programs, activities, special events, and facilities. The Winter-Spring 2020 issue, which covers January through May, is available online now at www.gsoparksandrec.org<www.gsoparksandrec.org>.

Residents may also pick up a free copy at one of the following locations:

· Parks and Recreation headquarters, 1001 Fourth St.

· All City recreation centers and public libraries

· Action Greensboro, 122 N. Elm St.

· Downtown Greensboro Inc., 536 S. Elm St.

· Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. February 1 Pl.

· Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St.

· Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.

· Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

· Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

· Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Dr.

A Spanish language version will also be available online later this month. Some 5,000 issues of “Discover Greensboro” will be printed three times a year. To become a “Discover Greensboro” sponsor, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships<www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.