News Release: Parks and Recreation Publishes “Discover Greensboro” Magazine

Parks and Recreation Publishes “Discover Greensboro” Magazine
GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation has published its new magazine, “Discover Greensboro,” the department’s guide to programs, activities, special events, and facilities. The Winter-Spring 2020 issue, which covers January through May, is available online now at www.gsoparksandrec.org<www.gsoparksandrec.org>.
Residents may also pick up a free copy at one of the following locations:
· Parks and Recreation headquarters, 1001 Fourth St.
· All City recreation centers and public libraries
· Action Greensboro, 122 N. Elm St.
· Downtown Greensboro Inc., 536 S. Elm St.
· Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. February 1 Pl.
· Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St.
· Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.
· Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
· Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.
· Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Dr.
A Spanish language version will also be available online later this month. Some 5,000 issues of “Discover Greensboro” will be printed three times a year. To become a “Discover Greensboro” sponsor, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships<www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships>.
